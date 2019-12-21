Pedestrian struck near St. Dennis at Kramers Lane & Camp Ground Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A person was rushed to UofL Hospital after they were hit by a car west of Louisville’s St. Dennis neighborhood Friday night.
Metrosafe confirms the accident was reported at 9:29 p.m. near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Camp Ground Road.
The Metrosafe spokesperson did not confirm if the driver of the car stopped once the pedestrian was hit.
No word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.
If you have any information, call (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.