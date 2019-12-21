Private Star Wars screening for 43 local cancer patients and survivors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local family is using the pain and lessons from overcoming cancer twice to help other children.
On Saturday Aiden’s Legacy, started by a local teen, brought 43 cancer survivors and patients together for a private screening of the latest Star Wars movie at Xscape Theatres Blankenbaker.
Aiden Johnson said he fell in love with Star Wars when he was about six years old.
“Space and lasers and fighting,” said 15-year-old Aiden. “What’s not to love?”
He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was two-and-a-half.
He finished that treatment on his sixth birthday, then relapsed when he was eight-years-old. In the midst of his second battle, he started Aiden’s Legacy.
The foundation raises awareness for childhood pediatric cancer and gives children an opportunity to be kids and not just patients.
“These kids share a special bond that they just want to be normal and hang out,” Aiden’s father Jason Johnson said. “That’s exactly what they’re doing today, hanging out and watching a movie.”
The Johnson family partnered with Norton Cancer Institute and the 501st Legion to host 43 cancer survivors and fighters at a private screening of the latest Star Wars movie.
“It’s amazing I wouldn’t have it any better,” Aiden’s friend Kaleb Visse said.
Aiden’s parents Gina and Jason Johnson remember having to rely on others when they couldn’t find the strength within themselves during Aiden’s battle.
“We remember that fear. We remember the unknown weakness we felt knowing there was nothing we could do to control it,” said Gina.
After winning Aiden’s second diagnosis they want to be the support for families who are still fighting and give them a circle to lean on.
“Usually when you’re talking to normal people, they ask about the cancer journey,” said Aiden. “However, when you’re around other cancer families and kids, they don’t and it’s refreshing to know someone doesn’t care about all that.”
When the lights dimmed in the audience and their favorite movie started, the concerns and reminders of appointments, check-ins and follow ups were pushed aside as they got lost in a galaxy far, far away.
