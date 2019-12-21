Rescue dog with terminal cancer treated to meet-and-greet with fans from social media

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – A rescue dog who has become a social media star in Southern Indiana attracted a crowd to the Jeffersonville Feeder's Supply Friday night for a meet and greet.
Mae is a 5-year-old French Mastiff who is skin and bones; she weighs 70 pounds when she should be about 140.
She was found as a stray in Harrison County and diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Her foster family is keeping her comfortable until her time comes and has been posting regular updates about her condition on social media.
“It is insane,” Elizabeth Starck with the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, said. “Every post I share of hers probably has 400 likes, which blows my mind. To me, she’s just a foster dog that I love like every other foster dog that I get, but to everybody else, they just love her story and her resilience. And just, it’s wonderful to see this many people that care. People have been bringing donations and dropping off monetary donations. It just blows my mind.”
Friday was not Mae’s first meet and greet; the events help bring in money for the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue.
