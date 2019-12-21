Salvation Army needs last-minute donors to help fill Red Kettles for the needy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Salvation Army is hoping last-minute shoppers are feeling generous as the non-profit tries to fill their famous red kettles.
In Louisville, the Red Kettle Campaign has already brought in $300,000 for the needy. However, the organization is still $25,000 short of what it raised at this time last year due to a shorter bell ringing season between Thanksgiving and Christmas and an increase in online shoppers not hitting brick and mortar stores.
“This is our big time, this is our super bowl of fundraising,” Major Roy Williams, the Louisville Salvation Army commander, said. “And we're asking the community to come out and help us with that.”
Money raised in the kettles helps the Salvation Army serve hot meals seven days a week and provide a place to stay for 200 people each night.
The kettles will be out until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and the organization is still welcoming volunteer ringers.
