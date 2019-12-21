Southern Indiana Army veteran gifted new roof for his home

PEKIN, Ind. (WAVE) - An early Christmas present came for a Southern Indiana veteran.
Bruce Standiford of Pekin has a new roof on his home thanks to Jeff Home Improvements and Habitat for Humanity.
Standiford served in the U.S. Army in the 1960s.
When his roof began leaking this spring, he wasn’t sure where to turn for help. However, he soon saw a news story about Habitat for Humanity, made a phone call, then got the word.
“I couldn’t believe it," Standiford said. "I really couldn’t believe it. ‘Cause I’ve never had anybody do anything for me before. Of course, I’m not the person that asks for help, but I did this time. And I couldn’t believe it when they called and told me ‘We’re gonna do it.’”
The veteran said he is grateful to have a sturdy new roof heading into the winter months.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.