Strictly 2s Motorcycle Club hosts Christmas party for families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local motorcycle club gave back to the community, organizing a children’s Christmas party for less fortunate families Saturday at Feed the City Church on South 26th Street.
The Strictly 2s Motorcycle Club created the Christmas party to give food and clothes to children in need in the Louisville community. The group partnered with Papa John’s Pizza to feed families at the event, and presents were given to each child.
“Each year, we try not to forget kids," Lerissa Wilson, secretary of the Strictly 2s Motorcycle Club said. "Last year, we were a little short but we had some extra gifts. So, in planning for the next year, we try to always have more than we need. So that every kid can have a gift leaving out.”
This was the third year the club has hosted their Christmas party at the church.
