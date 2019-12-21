Washington, Ball State meet in Diamond Head Classic

SUPER SENIORS: Ball State has relied heavily on its seniors. Tahjai Teague, Ishmael El-Amin, Kyle Mallers, Jarron Coleman and Brachen Hazen have combined to account for 71 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 23.5 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He's also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.