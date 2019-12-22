Broadway and Brook Street home base for support for hundreds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For about three years, Broadway and Brook Street has been community for people who need a meal, personal items or support. Jeff Gill, founder of Hip Hop Cares, had a mission to make a difference and he found a method that keeps growing.
People who drive through the intersection of Broadway and Brook Street on Sundays will likely see a line of people.
Up to 400 people in need know that every week, they can rely on one spot where they can get food, clothes, toiletries and encouragement.
"It never takes you looking down on somebody to help them up,” Gill said.
About three years ago, Gill said he was on a personal growth journey and wanted to give back to his community. He started by giving away extra items in his closet. It then grew to collecting items and setting up shop on Broadway and Brook Street to lift up people like Theresa Burks.
"I’m grateful,” Burks said. “Grateful that people care.”
Gill’s outreach program brings out nearly 50 volunteers every Sunday and has spread inspiration to people like 15-year-old Earl Gault. He traded in his birthday and Christmas gifts for sandwiches, pizza and essentials for everyone in line.
“People don’t have what I have,” Gault said. “So it’s good I am able to give to people.”
"This is my church. This is where I go to feel fellowship. This is where I feel my family is and life is all about bonds,” Gill said.
The location is intentional so the community can’t turn a blind eye to the homeless in Louisville. Gill hopes the love that started on Broadway leads to change. More shelters and more support for those who can’t help themselves.
Gill said Hip Hop Cares will be at this intersection every Sunday. He said he has no plans of moving or making changes because he wants to keep helping anyone in need.
For more information on the Hip Hop Cares community outreach program and how to provide assistance, visit their Facebook page.
