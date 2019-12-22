Conservation officers looking for information on bald eagle shot in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating after a bald eagle has died from a gunshot wound in Lawrence County Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the Indiana DNR Sunday morning, the bald eagle was found alive on Saturday with the gunshot wound, but later died due to the injury.
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan Jahn is investigating the shooting.
A reward is being offered to anyone with tips that lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536 or their anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR (847-4367).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.