Coroner identifies pilot killed in northern Vanderburgh Co. plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash on the grounds of Camp Reveal off East Boonville-New Harmony Road has killed the pilot.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the pilot as 56-year-old Philip Burke of Newburgh.
The sheriff’s office tells us this happened around 3:15 p.m. and says the plane was only carrying one person.
They say the plane tried to make an emergency landing east of the main entrance to Camp Reveal.
According to a press release, Burke, who was able to maneuver the plane into an open field and avoid hitting any buildings, was killed in the crash.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office tells us the plane had departed from Tri-State Aero, but began losing altitude and crash-landed while traveling north.
The FAA and FBI have been notified about the crash.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says East Boonville New Harmony Road between Old State Road and Browning Road is back open.
The coroner’s office tells us an autopsy is scheduled for 9 Sunday a.m.
