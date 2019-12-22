Four people arrested after fatal shooting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Four suspects have been arrested after a fatal shooting in Laurel County early Sunday morning.
According to a press release by the Laurel Sheriff’s Office, officers investigated reports a shooting at a residence five miles north of London, Kentucky at 1:21 a.m. Sunday morning.
When deputies and detectives arrived on scene, they found one man that had been shot in the chest with a pistol.
The victim was identified as Michael Bailey, 28, of East Bernstadt. Bailey was flown to University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigation at the scene led to numerous individuals at the location that were convicted felons. The arrests were made on Sunday morning at around 4:03 a.m. The four suspects arrested were identified and charged:
- Douglas Earl Bailey, 44, of East Bernstadt was charged with assault first-degree domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Crystal Nicole Johnson, 38, of London was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
- James Brian Hart, 46, of East Bernstadt was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Dewain N. Bailey, 50, of East Bernstadt was charged with public intoxication controlled substances and disorderly conduct second degree. He admitted to taking meth prior to the incident.
All four have been booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.