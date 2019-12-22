Georgetown brewery spins discriminatory letter into welcoming message

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Georgetown brewery is responding to a hate letter received in the mail by turning it into a lesson of positivity.
According to our sister station WKYT, “My Old Kentucky Foam”, located on East Main Street in Georgetown, received the letter in response to a pride flag flying in the business’ window.
The business’ owner, Darrin Burchell, placed the flag in the window after the city passed a fairness ordinance that prevents discrimination of people in the LGBTQ community.
Burchell replied to the letter in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying “My Old Kentucky Foam prides itself, our owners, our staff, and our patrons in bringing a fundamentally open environment based upon one thing and one thing only: beer.”
The letter was received back in October, but was held onto until the business could find the best way to respond.
“It matters not who you are, what you are, or how you identify yourself in the hallowed halls that are My Old Kentucky Foam. It never did. And it never will,” the Facebook post continues. “We invite ALL, even the Grinchy letter writer and his/her/their friends to enjoy.”
Burchell said that other businesses in the area that flew pride flags also received the same letter.
