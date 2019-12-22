Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Brian Kelly need not worry that No. 14 Notre Dame isn’t focused on Iowa State, its opponent next Saturday in the Camping World Bowl. After a week of final exams, his Fighting Irish (10-2) aren’t taking Matt Campbell’s Cyclones (7-5) lightly as they practiced for the sixth time for the game in Orlando, Fla. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who has thrown for 3,760 yards and 27 touchdowns, particularly has the attention of Notre Dame, which is coming off semester exams.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left, giving Indiana a 62-60 come-from-behind victory over Notre Dame. Rex Pflueger's half-court heave at the buzzer hit nothing but air. The Fighting Irish led by five with 3:42 to play but did not make a basket in the final four minutes. Indiana has beaten Notre Dame four straight times in the Crossroads Classic. Franklin finished with 17 points. Dane Goodwin scored all 15 of his points in the final 15 minutes as Notre Dame charged back from a 16-point deficit.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 17 Butler used a stifling defense to take control early in the second half before holding off Purdue 70-61. Butler has won two straight since suffering its only loss this season. The Boilermakers have lost two of their last three. Bryce Golden scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs. But it sure wasn't easy. Purdue cut a 14-point second-half deficit to four in the final minute. Butler wound up sealing the win at the free-throw line.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points, Mason Jones added 20 and Arkansas beat Valparaiso 72-68 in the first meeting between the teams. It was the Razorbacks' annual trip to North Little Rock. They improved their record to 12-9 over the last 21 visits. Adrio Bailey and Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 10 points each for Arkansas (10-1). Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso (7-6) with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.