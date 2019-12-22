IU Gives Up Lead, Holds on to Beat Notre Dame

IU built a 17 point lead in the second half only to see the Irish come all the way back, and take a 55-54 lead when Dane Goodwin knocked down a three pointer in transition with five minutes remaining. The lead grew to five when Franklin knocked down a three pointer to cut the deficit to 59-57. Jackson-Davis tied the game with one minute remaining. Prentiss Hubb made one of two free throws to give Notre Dame the lead at 60-59 with 35 seconds left. With 15 seconds remaining, Franklin comes up huge for the Hoosiers again when he buried a corner three to give Indiana a 62-60 lead. After Justin Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one, Notre Dame had one last chance to win it, but Rex Pflueger’s half court heave was no good, and IU picks up its 11th win of the season.