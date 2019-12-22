IU Gives Up Lead, Holds on to Beat Notre Dame

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Led by freshmen Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosier’s hold off Notre Dame 62-60 in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
IU built a 17 point lead in the second half only to see the Irish come all the way back, and take a 55-54 lead when Dane Goodwin knocked down a three pointer in transition with five minutes remaining. The lead grew to five when Franklin knocked down a three pointer to cut the deficit to 59-57. Jackson-Davis tied the game with one minute remaining. Prentiss Hubb made one of two free throws to give Notre Dame the lead at 60-59 with 35 seconds left. With 15 seconds remaining, Franklin comes up huge for the Hoosiers again when he buried a corner three to give Indiana a 62-60 lead. After Justin Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one, Notre Dame had one last chance to win it, but Rex Pflueger’s half court heave was no good, and IU picks up its 11th win of the season.
Franklin led everyone in scoring with 17 points. Indiana head coach, Archie Miller was thrilled for his freshman. “Armaan, who was big all day, really kinda showed his courage. Just what he means to the team in terms of how he’s sort of embraced his role this year. He’s a terrific player. He’s a great kid, good teammate. So, happy for him,” said Miller. Fellow freshman, Jackson-Davis finished with 14. The Hoosiers have an eight day break before hosting Arkansas on December 29th.
