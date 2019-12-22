Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-SPENDING DECISIONS
Indiana AG faces spending scrutiny as groping case nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office. After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office. But The Journal Gazette reports Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office. Instead, he’s used taxpayer dollars on a satellite office in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart, where he lives. No other Indiana state officeholder has a second office elsewhere.
LILLY ENDOWMENT RANKING
Study: Lilly Endowment now 2nd-largest private US foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis has found that the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment is now the nation's second-largest private charitable foundation, trailing only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The analysis was performed by FoundationMark, which tracks the investment performance of more than 40,000 foundations. It found that the Lilly Endowment’s assets reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2018, pushing it ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, which had assets of $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remained by far the largest private foundation, with $46.9 billion in assets.
SEAGULLS INVASION
Influx of seagulls brings beach sounds to Indiana city
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Unusually large flocks of seagulls have descended on a western Indiana city, bringing the sounds of the beach to a local reservoir where the birds began gathering in late November. Residents near Hulman Lake on Terre Haute's east side have seen hundreds of ring-billed seagulls in the skies over that reservoir since the birds began flocking around Thanksgiving. Peter Scott is a retired Indiana State University ecology professor. He estimates that between 400 and 1,000 of the birds have congregated at the lake. Scott tells the Tribune-Star that while ring-billed gulls aren’t uncommon in Indiana, their appearance in large numbers at Hulman Lake is rare.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
SOUTH BEND POLICE-BODY CAMERAS
South Bend OKs random inspections for body camera footage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A new policy adopted in the wake of a black man's fatal shooting by a white South Bend, Indiana, police officer calls for random inspections of officers' body camera footage and for officers to state a reason before ending a recording. The South Bend Tribune reports that the city's Board of Public Safety approved the new policy on Wednesday. The policy has been under scrutiny since the June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan. The shooting wasn't captured on police video because the officer's dash and body cameras weren’t activated. Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor of South Bend.
ADOPTED CHILD ABANDONED
Pair could face new charges in Indiana neglect case
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are looking to file four additional charges against an Indiana couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter. According to the Journal and Carrier, Michael and Kristine were charged in September with two counts of neglect of a dependent, and now possibly face six to 20 years in prison if convicted. If the prosecutors' proposed new charges are allowed, the felony will move to a Class B felony. Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyers is set to hear arguments on Dec. 27.
OWL AMBASSADOR DIES
Wildlife center mourns owl that was its winged ambassador
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana wildlife center's staff is mourning the death of an owl that was its longtime winged ambassador. The eastern screech owl named Drew was found dead in mid-December in his enclosure at Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso, where the rehabilitation center's staff say he died of old age. Drew was taken to the center in 2016 after being struck by a vehicle. The accident left him blind in one eye but didn't stop him from being an active animal ambassador and taking more than 20 baby eastern screech owls under his wing for nurturing until they could be released into the wild.
EDUCATOR CHARGED
Well-known Catholic educator charged in cafeteria incident
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An administrator at a Catholic high school in Indianapolis has been charged with a misdemeanor in a dispute with a 14-year-old student in the cafeteria. Bob Tully is in the Indiana Football Hall of Fame and the field at Roncalli High School is named for him. The Indianapolis Star said students told police that Tully put a choke hold on a student during a dispute over a food mess on Dec. 6. Tully denied choking the teen. He told police that the student was laughing at him. He said he put his hands on the student's shoulder and pushed him down in his seat