Louisville siblings spread holiday cheer through Christmas village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From giving to decorating, there’s a lot of joy going around during the holiday season.
Shirley Mills loves the holiday season.
“I love Christmas,” she said. “I love buying as the kids can tell you that.”
When you walk into her home, her love for Christmas is obvious. There are Christmas trees, Santas, garland and lights all over. Right in the middle of her living room sits a big Christmas village, with nearly four dozen different villages and hundreds of accessories to go along with them.
"I think we've got about 47, and that's not counting any of the accessories," Mills said. "We've got 47 villages."
Mills said her collection started with a piece from her daughter and son-in-law 27 years ago.
"I thought they were really going to give me a piece every year," Mills laughed. "But a few years later [the kids] wanted to know what I wanted for my birthday. I said I wanted each of them to give me a village piece."
She started with seven pieces, and it wasn’t until about a decade ago that it really started to grow.
"When my brother Bobby came to live with me 10 years ago, we started going to the Peddler's Mall," Mills said. "We would pick up pieces and I guess that's when it really expanded."
Every time you look at the tables filled with the Christmas village, it's easy to see something new: a school, a church, a park, ice rinks, carousels, a wedding party, a band, and so on.
"We feel like it starts the Christmas season," Mills said.
Mills and her brother, Bobby Pearson, start setting it up months before Christmas. This year, they started in September and it only took them about two weeks. Mills said years ago most of the pieces were battery powered and took a long time to set up. Bobby found a way to get them all on one system so everything would turn on with the click of a button.
“Just a real talent,” Mills said about her brother. “He was a hazmat driver before and now he decorates and is electrician and is kind of a jack-of-all-trades.”
Mills said it’s fun for the two of them to put it together every year. The layout is different each time, but they make sure the trains are running.
Mills and Pearson open their home once a year for neighbors and friends to stop by to see the winter wonderland in their living room.
A few years ago, Mills said she remembered a young boy seeing the Christmas village for the first time.
“I said of all the work we put into this, he made it all worthwhile,” Mills said.
This year, that young boy, Max Miller, had the same look of amazement on his face.
"That's so cool," Miller said as the lights to the Christmas village turned on.
Dozens of people walked through the living room last week, looking at all of the pieces and noticing how the layout has changed from year to year.
"[My favorite part] is showing it off," Mills said. "We enjoy doing that."
Mills laughed as she said she doesn’t know if she’ll expand the Christmas village anymore, because she’s not sure where it would go in her living room.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.