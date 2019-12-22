More than 19 tons of food delivered by Crothersville FFA during annual toy and food drive

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Crothersville Future Farmers of America organization is celebrating a successful food and toy drive, collecting and delivering more than 19 tons of food Saturday to families in Crothersville area.
Members of the Crothersville FFA, along with the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Crothersville FFA Alumni members, friends and family gathered at Crothersville Jr./Sr. High School to organize food and supplies collected during their annual Toy and Food Drive.
According to a Facebook post by the group, the 19.925 tons of food was sorted, packed, and delivered to 101 families in the Crothersville community.
The group said that all food and supplies were delivered in a little more than 24 hours.
This was the 31st year the Crothersville FFA organized their toy and food drive. The group went on to thank everyone for their record number of donations and all volunteers that helped with sorting and delivery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.