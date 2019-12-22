Outside Shooting Woes Continue as Cats Drop Second Straight

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WAVE) - Kentucky makes just 7-23 three pointers as fifth ranked Ohio State hands the Wildcats their second straight loss.
Grad transfer, Nate Sestina had the hot hand for Kentucky, making 5-7 from beyond the arc, but his teammates only made 2-16 from deep. It was a tight battle all game long, neither team able to grab a double digit lead. The dagger came with 28 seconds left. With the shot clock winding down, Ohio State’s CJ Walker drains a three as the shot clock expires to give the Buckeyes an eight point lead. They would go on to win 71-65.
Freshman, Tyrese Maxey started the game on fire, scoring UK’s first six points, but struggled from that point on, only making 5-13 shots and finishing with 15 points. Ashton Hagans was once again fantastic, scoring 14 points, dishing out nine assists, and came up with three steals. The Cats have a week off before hosting their bitter rival, #3 Louisville on December 28th.
