Outside Shooting Woes Continue as Cats Drop Second Straight

Grad transfer, Nate Sestina had the hot hand for Kentucky, making 5-7 from beyond the arc, but his teammates only made 2-16 from deep. It was a tight battle all game long, neither team able to grab a double digit lead. The dagger came with 28 seconds left. With the shot clock winding down, Ohio State’s CJ Walker drains a three as the shot clock expires to give the Buckeyes an eight point lead. They would go on to win 71-65.