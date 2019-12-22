’That’s when my life ended’: A family speaks about the sorrow of losing 19-year-old to drive by shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a 19 year-old boy shot and killed in Shawnee makes a gut wrenching plea for answers Saturday.
Police are still searching for his killer.
Christian Gwynn was found shot at 43rd and Market just before 9:30 Thursday night. He died at University Hospital.
His father Navada Gwynn says he was holding true to his 10 p.m. curfew when he was walking home from Indi’s on Market Street with a friend.
The two boys noticed a 2006 dark red impala pass them twice. They felt uncomfortable and started to run.
“The back window rolled down and they shot my son and my son fell down to the ground and that’s when my life ended,” his mother Krista Gwynn said.
The deepest sorrow hangs like a cloud over the Spring Valley Funeral home where the family has gathered.
“He was my diamond, he was my everything,” Navada cried.
Krista and Navada remember their son as an artist, writing rap songs about his sisters and drawing cartoons for them. He was always a dreamer, wanting to one day live off of the land in Alaska.
They say he also enjoyed his security job at sporting events.
“He loved to work,” Krista said. “He was not a street thug, he wanted to work, he wanted to not be a statistic.”
Unfortunately, his parents say a random shooting took that from him and they don’t know who pulled the trigger.
“We just want to find peace and just like my step mom said if y’all know anything just let us know, please,” his 17-year-old sister, Aalajah Thompson said.
However, there is comfort in an unlikely place. Spring Valley offered to handle whatever funeral costs the family can’t pay for.
“Without them, what would I have done with my son?” Krista asked. “No one thinks about burying their 19 year-old child. I would have been lost. I wouldn’t have known what to do.”
Christmas without Christian, Krista says, will be numbing but she has to carry on for his siblings.
“I will just get up that morning and open up what I have for him and say ‘this is for you baby, this was for you’,” Krista said.
Christian was an organ donor as well.
His family is still trying to raise as much money as they can for the funeral. You can donate by clicking here.
