With holidays approaching, be mindful of increasing traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you feel like there is more traffic out there, you aren’t imagining it. This year, a record number of Americans are expected to travel in the days surrounding Christmas and New Year’s, which will make for a lot of traffic on the roads and in the skies.
More than 115 million Americans are heading out of town this holiday season. It’s the most on record and nearly 4% more than last year.
In some parts of the country, the weather won’t help. Heavy rain in the weekend forecast will potentially delay flights and make roads dangerous.
A tip from the TSA is to be ready for screening at airports in order to help lines move smoothly.
"There's a lot more people, so I think just need to have a bit more time built in so you're not as anxious," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.
As of Sunday morning, there are already flight delays out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. For flight status informaiton from SDF, click or tap here.
