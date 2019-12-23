Bevin pardons receive criticism over racial make-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From questions of judgment to political corruption, the last minute pardons granted by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin have received a wide range of criticism.
Specific cases of once-convicted violent criminals getting a second chance have left some prosecutors baffled.
But new information, not about specific cases, but the overall profile of his pardons is what’s upsetting some now.
This weekend, a special section from the Courier-Journal laid out that 95 percent of Bevin’s pardons, in a specific order, went to white people.
That was the proportion of a last day executive order granting release of 336 non-violent drug offenders.
The report states only five percent of the commutations went to people who were not white, a total of 16 people.
In the paper's reporting, Kentucky corrections communications officials stated that race was not a factor involved in determining which offenders' sentences were commuted.
Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said she's not surprised by the racial proportions of the order, but they are still disappointing.
"Over and over again, we hear the statistics about over incarceration in the black community," Reynolds said. "We know that there are people wrongly accused, wrongly convicted, but it seems as though, every time there's access to justice, we are the last people to be considered."
Reynolds said 8 percent of Kentucky’s population is African American. She said that number grows when you look at the state’s prison or jail systems, which are populated at 29 percent by African Americans.
Reynolds adds with those statistics in mind, she believes it’s shameful that so few African Americans were pardoned by the governor.
