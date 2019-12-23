FORECAST: Feeling like spring instead of winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mostly sunny sky this afternoon as high pressure controls our weather.
Temperatures will be above average with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear with patchy fog possible, especially in Indiana. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s.
We’ll start Christmas Eve with some patchy fog, but once that dissipates we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.
Christmas Day features near-record warmth as highs soar into the low to mid 60s. Our record high for the day is 68°.
Mild conditions last through the end of the week before showers return for the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.