Gas prices are down right before the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s good news for travelers who have yet to fill up their tank. Gas prices are below the national average ahead of the holiday season.
According to AAA, the current average around the Louisville area is $2.49 a gallon. The price per gallon is below the national average of $2.61, which itself is the lowest based on the past few weeks.
The Lundberg Survey, a market research company dedicated to petroleum marketing, states that prices are unlikely to decrease further.
