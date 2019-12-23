GE Appliance Park employee accused of making bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A GE Appliance Park employee is accused of calling in a bomb threat and causing thousands of employees to evacuate.
Quintel Thompson, 23, allegedly called police and stated there was a C4 bomb at Appliance Park on Dec. 20.
More than 2,500 employees were evacuated following the threat. Several police agencies responded and the bomb squad searched the building for several hours.
During a search of Thompson’s phone, detectives found he had called (502) 574-LMPD. He told officers no one else had used his phone.
According to an arrest report, having to stop production cost GE several hundred thousand dollars.
Thompson was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with terroristic threatening.
