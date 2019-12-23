Gov. Beshear canceling and rebidding state’s managed care contracts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear’s administration announced Monday that the state’s current Medicaid managed care contracts will be canceled and rebid.
Last week, Beshear ended the previous administration’s Medicaid waiver. That administration had awarded contracts worth nearly $8 billion dollars among five health providers with only 11 days left in office.
“Given the way the previous administration handled this process and lasting public concerns, the only option I had was to cancel the contracts and rebid,” Beshear said.
The Beshear administration hopes new requests and proposals are issued by January 10 or earlier. Providers will then be selected in the spring after a competitive bidding process.
