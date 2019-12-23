Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit dedicated in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Nearly 200 donors, physicians, staff members, former patients and family members gathered at Norton Children’s Hospital Monday for the dedication of the Jennifer Lawrence Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
The unit, which was made possible by a $2 million donation from the actress and more than $4 million raised through the Children’s Hospital Foundation, features 17 private rooms, including three newborn rooms.
The rooms will be used by children recovering from heart procedures, open heart surgery including heart transplant, heart failure and other conditions requiring intensive heart care, according to the hospital.
Critical heart care specialists, nurses and professions focused solely on heart care will work in the unit.
WAVE 3 News was honored with a room inside of the unit.
The unit took nearly 12 months to build.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.