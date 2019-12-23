Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

WABASH RIVER-SHUTTERED BRIDGE
Effort to reopen bridge between Indiana, Illinois gets boost
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (AP) — An effort to reopen a Wabash River bridge between Indiana and Illinois that was closed in 2012 amid safety concerns is getting a $350,000 boost from the state of Indiana. Indiana officials announced the funding Friday for the Harmony Way Bridge, which runs between New Harmony, Indiana, and White County, Illinois. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that while there’s no timeline for reopening the span, the New Harmony-Wabash River Bridge Authority says the funding is “seed money” that represents a critical step toward repairing and reopening the bridge.
TREE-TRIMMING FATALITY
Tree falls on Indiana tree-trimming contractor, killing him
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a man who was doing tree-trimming work died after a tree fell onto him. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says the man was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. Police says the man was struck by the falling tree as he was doing contract work for New Image Tree Service. County police and the county coroner’s office are investigating the incident.
EVANSVILLE POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot by Evansville police over weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a southern Indiana man was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend after refusing to drop a handgun.The shooting happened Saturday after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex to check on a man who was threatening suicide. Evansville police say the arriving officers were immediately confronted by the armed man who didn't follow several commands to drop the weapon.Authorities identified the man who died as 57-year-old Brian Mullen of Evansville.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-SPENDING DECISIONS
Indiana AG faces spending scrutiny as groping case nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office. After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office. But The Journal Gazette reports Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office. Instead, he’s used taxpayer dollars on a satellite office in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart, where he lives. No other Indiana state officeholder has a second office elsewhere.
BARRICADED GUNMAN
Police: Gunman in standoff with officers in Indiana dies
LYNN, Ind. (AP) — A 44-year-old man is dead following a shootout with police in eastern Indiana. State police say Sunday that John Resetar died at a hospital after officers found him Friday evening wounded in his Lynn home, about 67 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Officers were sent to the home about 3 p.m. Friday after Resetar’s wife reported a domestic situation involving her husband. State police say shots were fired at the officers as they spoke outside with the woman. More shots were fired as other officers arrived. State police say the officers returned fire. SWAT team members entered the home about 8 p.m. Friday and found Resetar.
SEAGULLS INVASION
Influx of seagulls brings beach sounds to Indiana city
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Unusually large flocks of seagulls have descended on a western Indiana city, bringing the sounds of the beach to a local reservoir where the birds began gathering in late November. Residents near Hulman Lake on Terre Haute's east side have seen hundreds of ring-billed seagulls in the skies over that reservoir since the birds began flocking around Thanksgiving. Peter Scott is a retired Indiana State University ecology professor. He estimates that between 400 and 1,000 of the birds have congregated at the lake. Scott tells the Tribune-Star that while ring-billed gulls aren’t uncommon in Indiana, their appearance in large numbers at Hulman Lake is rare.
LILLY ENDOWMENT RANKING
Study: Lilly Endowment now 2nd-largest private US foundation
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis has found that the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment is now the nation's second-largest private charitable foundation, trailing only the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The analysis was performed by FoundationMark, which tracks the investment performance of more than 40,000 foundations. It found that the Lilly Endowment’s assets reached $15.1 billion at the end of 2018, pushing it ahead of the Ford Foundation and the J. Paul Getty Trust, which had assets of $13.1 billion and $13.2 billion, respectively. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation remained by far the largest private foundation, with $46.9 billion in assets.
SLOW MOTION EVACUATION
In New Jersey, a slow-motion evacuation from climate change
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is trying to get ahead of climate change with a slow-motion evacuation. In one town, some neighborhoods are projected to be underwater in coming decades as sea levels rise. People who live on the land are accepting offers from the government to buy and demolish their homes, taking them permanently out of harm's way. The state's buyout program aims to use the land left behind as a buffer or sponge to help absorb floodwaters. Similar programs for buyouts of flood-prone properties can be found in coastal and inland states alike.