Local nurse still thankful after losing pets and home just days before Christmas

FINCHVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days before Christmas, a Shelby County couple lost their three dogs and their home to a vicious fire. Most of the structure is now gone.
The fire happened Sunday around 1:00 p.m.
Cynthia Heady and her husband Todd weren't home when they got a call from their neighbor saying their home was up in flames.
The fire consumed the structure in which Todd had lived in for more than 20 years.
“I think I’m still kind of in shock,” Cynthia said. “You don’t expect something like this to happen.”
Monday morning, the Heady’s were holding on to hope that their dogs had somehow made it through the fire. They had access to a pet door. However there had been no sign of them.
“That’s the hardest part,” Cynthia sobbed. “I think we might see them in heaven again someday, I hope they’re up there waiting for me.”
Cynthia is long time nurse who works in the emergency room at UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital. Her friends, who described her as an enormously giving person, decided it was time for them to give back. They quickly got online and began a GoFundMe account.
“This is very hard for her,” her friend Heather Williams said. “It’s harder for her to receive the help than it is for her to lose her home.”
While WAVE 3 News visited the home, others stopped by with clothes, essentials and even a microwave. Several of the visitors said the same thing, that they wanted to help a friend who had helped so many others.
The Heady’s are avid runners, participating in numerous races. Posts began to appear Monday from other runners showing their support.
The structure had burned to the ground, yet the Heady’s were hopeful that things would eventually get resolved and were grateful they weren’t hurt.
There's something else that helped Cynthia's heart, two things that did survive the fire.
“I brought it home when my grandmother died,” Cynthia said. “My little statue of Saint Francis.”
Saint Francis is the patron saint of animals. The statute survived, along with a book from a local library called The Story of Jesus. The book was a little smokey, but its message clearer than ever.
“It’s fitting that it’s Christmas time and this be what survived,” Cynthia said. “This holiday season, I want everybody to know how much I really love them because you just don’t know what might happen.”
Despite losing her home, her pets and all of her belongings, Cynthia was still thinking of others. She told WAVE 3 News she planned on going back to work the very next day and on Christmas so that no one else would have to be called in and miss that time with their family.
A benefit race has been set up for December 28th, called Head Start of the Heady’s. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
