Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

“Lucille the bearcat, red pandas Audra and Lenore, cheetah cub Kris and her puppy pal Remus, and Fiona all got presents from Santa,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said. “Since we’re the #GreenestZooInAmerica, and the animals already have everything they need, all the gifts were made with reused materials! Like a lot of kids, they enjoy the boxes more than what’s inside!”