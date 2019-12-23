Several rounds fired into Kayrouz Café in St. Matthews, restaurant closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People looking to have lunch at Kayrouz Café in St. Matthews on Monday were met with locked doors and bullet holes in the restaurant’s windows.
“When you said it was a shooting, I thought you were joking,” Steve Cameron, a regular customer at the café, said. “And then I saw the bullet holes and it’s not a joke. I was a little surprised."
Cameron said he was surprised to see the remnants of the crime leftover from the weekend.
Louisville Metro Police officials say Bradley Knebel, 35, fired nine shots into the restaurant around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the arrest report, one of the shots almost hit an employee trying to clean the restaurant. The arrest report also shows Knebel had an ex-girlfriend who worked at Kayrouz.
Officers went to his home and seized a handgun, and Knebel was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He’s charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
The restaurant has been closed since Saturday following the early morning incident, forcing people like Cameron and Charles Jobson to turn around and head elsewhere for lunch.
“That’s nuts,” Jonson said. “Never expected to see that around here, especially this place."
The owner of Nanz and Kraft Florists, Ramsey Kraft, whose business sits across the street from Kayrouz Café, told WAVE 3 News his wife eats lunch at the restaurant twice a week. He’s relieved the shooting didn’t happen during the day.
"I guess I kind of feel things happen or will happen or can happen that we don’t have control over,” Kraft said.
As car after car pulled in, and subsequently back out, of the café's parking lot, Cameron said he can’t help but think about the restaurant’s owners who are losing business at the worst time of the year.
"I feel for the restaurant and the employees that now aren’t getting a paycheck in the Christmas season because the restaurant’s getting closed down,” Cameron said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.