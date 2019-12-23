Several rounds fired into St. Matthews business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after several rounds were fired into a St. Matthews business.
Louisville Metro police said 35-year-old Bradley Knebel’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video outside Kayrouz Café, located at 3801 Willis Avenue, on Dec. 21, when approximately nine rounds were fired into the business.
Officers went to his home and seized a handgun.
Police said one round came close to hitting an employee. According to an arrest slip, Knebel’s ex-girlfriend works at the business.
Knebel was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
