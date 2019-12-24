Beshear: Bevin’s comments on child rape case ‘awful’ and ‘wrong’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – From questions of judgment to political corruption, the last-minute pardons granted by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin have received quite a bit of criticism.
During an interview with Louisville Radio Host Terry Meiners, Bevin defended his decision to pardon Micha Schoettle, a man sentenced in Kenton County in 2018 to 23 years in prison for the rape of a 9-year-old. His pardon also released Schoettle from being on the sex offender registry.
Meiners asked the former governor more than once about the victim in the Schoettle case and another child, Bevin said, "There was zero evidence, zero. Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want."
The comment caused outrage, with health experts saying because a hymen is not broken, that does not mean there was no sexual contact or injury.
Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave his thoughts about Bevin's comments.
“Those comments are awful and they’re wrong,” Gov. Beshear said. “Anyone who has prosecuted a rape of a child or has worked with a community that tries to lift up and protect and heal that child afterward knows those comments are wrong and they are not based in fact. I believe that pardon was wrong.”
