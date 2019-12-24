Family relocated after fire at Dosker Manor Apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A downtown apartment fire leaves a family without a home two days before Christmas.
According to Metrosafe, calls were received on a fire alarm sounding at the Dosker Manor Apartments on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:43 p.m.
Louisville Fire & Rescue arrived two minutes later, finding a fire on the third floor of the apartment building. Crews gained control of the fire in about fifteen minutes and was contained within one room of the apartment.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Metro Arson is investigating.
The family that lived in the apartment will be relocated by Metro HUD, which operates the Dosker Manor Apartments.
