FBI joins nationwide search for missing brother and sister

(WDBJ) - The FBI is helping in a nationwide search for two children from Idaho who might be in danger.
Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been reported seen since September.
The children’s mother, Lori Vallow, and stepfather, Chad Daybell, are wanted for questioning.
Daybell had been married to Tammy Daybell, who died recently at age 49. Doctors said it was natural causes, but a renewed investigation has led police to consider her death suspicious.
Chad Daybell remarried Lori Vallow soon after Tammy died; Lori is another recent widow. Her husband was shot and killed by her brother last summer in Arizona, allegedly in self-defense.
But now the newlyweds are missing, as are Lori Vallow’s kids.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.