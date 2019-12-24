FORECAST: Near-record warmth Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fog will continue to mix out as the morning wears on. Areas that hold on to the fog longer will see afternoon highs in the 50s, those who get more sunshine will climb into the low 60s.
With partly cloudy skies and light winds, patchy fog is once again a concern heading towards tonight and early Christmas morning.
Lows fall into the 30s tonight.
Patchy Christmas fog decreases through the morning, leaving us with a partly sunny and warm afternoon. Highs Christmas afternoon will creep close to the record of 68° from 1893. Clouds increase Christmas night as lows slip into the 40s.
The warmth remains through Thursday and Friday despite cloudy skies in the forecast. Highs both days look to max out in the upper 50s and low 60s. By the weekend, a passing low-pressure system brings rain and cooler temperatures back to WAVE Country.
