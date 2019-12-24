Foster mom indicted for pouring hot chocolate on baby’s head facing another charge

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WAVE) - The foster mom indicted for pouring hot chocolate on a baby’s head is now facing another abuse charge.
According to sister station WKYT, Ashley Neal and her husband Ronnie, have been charged with first-degree criminal abuse. The charge is a class C felony.
Deputies in Montgomery County say that the charges came after the incident at the McDonald’s in Winchester, Kentucky was investigated.
Neal claims to have slipped, fallen, and spilled the hot chocolate on the child back in early December. However, police revealed surveillance footage from the restaurant that shows Neal pouring the 150-degree drink on the baby’s head, step forward, and then trying to fall before bracing herself.
Neal told the officers that she didn’t remember what happened at the time.
Investigators then discovered that the 10-month-old foster child had sustained several injuries over the course of multiple months. Deputies said that Ashley and Ronnie did not attempt to get medical treatment for the child, and covered up previous injuries to prevent Social Services and other individuals from seeing and reporting the abuse.
Ashley and Ronnie Neal are currently booked in Montgomery County Regional Jail. Their next court date has not been determined.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.