Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It's getting more and more difficult for Wichita State to play the no-respect card this season. The Shockers were the first team outside the Top 25 in the new poll released Monday, and could soon be crashing the party with games coming up against Abilene Christian and East Carolina. But the game on everybody's radar is the matchup in early January with No. 9 Memphis, a game that could help shape the rest of the American Athletic Conference race.