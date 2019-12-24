Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 40 points, DeMar DeRozan added 26 points and 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs shot 67% in a 145-115 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Trey Lyles finished with 17 points and Dejounte Murray scored 14 for the Spurs. The 145 points and 67% shooting were season-bests for San Antonio. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, while rookie Ja Morant finished with 19 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 12 rebounds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, Pekka Rinne made 26 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, who have won four of five. Lawson Crouse and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona. Alex Goligoski added two assists. Josi became the first defenseman in Nashville history to score a goal in five consecutive games.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Ohio State meets No. 22 West Virginia as one of two games on the week's AP Top 25 schedule matching a pair of ranked teams. The Buckeyes have already beaten Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky in nonconference play so far. They rank in the top 10 of KenPom's national offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. The schedule also includes an instate rivalry game between No. 3 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky. Gonzaga is off this week after becoming the sixth different team to reach No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll this season.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has officially announced the addition of Santiago Vescovi to the men's basketball team. He is a point guard from Uruguay who most recently played for the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Vescovi signed with Tennessee on Nov. 22. He is set to join the team this weekend and is awaiting standard NCAA and Southeastern Conference clearance protocols before becoming eligible to compete in games. That clearance likely wouldn’t come until early January. Tennessee officials say a decision on whether the 18-year-old Vescovi (pronounced vess-CO-vee) will play this season hasn’t been made.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — It's getting more and more difficult for Wichita State to play the no-respect card this season. The Shockers were the first team outside the Top 25 in the new poll released Monday, and could soon be crashing the party with games coming up against Abilene Christian and East Carolina. But the game on everybody's radar is the matchup in early January with No. 9 Memphis, a game that could help shape the rest of the American Athletic Conference race.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino has reached a settlement with Adidas. The Hall of Fame coach and the global sportswear company issued a joint statement Monday but didn't release terms of the settlement, which said all issues were resolved. Pitino told the Courier Journal he had “nothing to add.” Pitino sued Adidas in October 2017 in federal court, alleging the Oregon company deliberately ruined his reputation. Adidas terminated its personal services contract with Pitino hours after Louisville's Athletic Association fired him for cause following the school's acknowledgement of its involvement in a federal bribery investigation. Pitino was not named in the federal complaint.