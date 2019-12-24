KY Veteran’s Club takes a shot at a different type of holiday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Kentucky Veteran’s Club is taking a shot at a new way to celebrate Christmas.
The Veteran’s Club Christmas Party was held Monday night at the Louisville Armory Gun Range.
The vets got together for food, drinks, and as the club says, "a whole lot of lead downrange.”
The club’s founder said Christmas can be a stressful time for a lot of service members, and the veteran community is where they try to help one another.
“What we want to try to do is get relief,” the Veteran’s Club Chairman and Founder Jeremy Harrell said. “So, when Christmas actually comes, they are a little more relaxed. And then they have fun, and it boosts their confidence. Because we're good at shooting, and we've had a lot of practice, right?”
Looking ahead to the new year, the group is looking forward to construction outreach projects for homeless veterans in the area.
