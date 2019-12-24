Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

Northeastern Indiana police say four people riding in a passenger car weren't wearing their seatbelts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers. Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before it continued into the path of the pickup truck and they collided. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the car's four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The dead motorists were identified as two Fort Wayne, Indiana, residents and two Wilshire, Ohio, residents. Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.