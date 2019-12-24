Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

FOUR KILLED-INDIANA CRASH
Police: Weekend 2-car crash in NE Indiana killed 4 people
Northeastern Indiana police say four people riding in a passenger car weren't wearing their seatbelts when it collided Sunday with a pickup truck in northeastern Indiana, killing all four travelers. Investigators said the car was stopped Sunday morning at an Adams County intersection with Indiana 124 when it drove onto the highway and then abruptly stopped for an unknown reason before it continued into the path of the pickup truck and they collided. The Adams County Sheriff's Department said the car's four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The dead motorists were identified as two Fort Wayne, Indiana, residents and two Wilshire, Ohio, residents. Sgt. Troy Habegger said that no one in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
NIPSCO DISCRIMINATION SETTLEMENT
Indiana utility paying $1 million fine over hiring complaint
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions during 2013 and 2014. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports NIPSCO also agreed to give priority to hiring 27 of those applicants as jobs become available over the next two years.
GAS STATION ATTACK
Man sentenced for shooting ex-wife at Chicago-area business
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for trying to kill his ex-wife at the Chicago-area gas station where she worked.A Kane County judge ordered the prison term on Monday for 50-year-old Kennrith Foster of East Chicago. He was convicted in October on attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges for the December 2017 attack at the Sugar Grove, Illinois, business.Prosecutors say Foster entered the gas station about 3 a.m. and shot his former wife in the head. Foster then beat, strangled and stomped the woman before leaving the scene.
CHICAGO FOG-FLIGHTS GROUNDED
Fog snarls flights at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports
CHICAGO (AP) — Dense fog has caused flight delays and some cancellations at Chicago's O’Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights at both airports until about 8 a.m. Tuesday and eased those restrictions as the fog cleared. By midmorning, nearly 50 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, and more than 70 flights canceled at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures.
TREE-TRIMMING FATALITY
Tree-trimming crew member fatally struck in northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a man working with a tree-trimming crew died after a tree fell onto him. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old William Sisk of South Bend was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at a South Bend hospital. Sisk was working to clear bush and limbs from trees being cleared in a wooded lot when a tree being cut by another worker fell differently than intended and trapped Sisk under the trunk.
WABASH RIVER-SHUTTERED BRIDGE
Effort to reopen bridge between Indiana, Illinois gets boost
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (AP) — An effort to reopen a Wabash River bridge between Indiana and Illinois that was closed in 2012 amid safety concerns is getting a $350,000 boost from the state of Indiana. Indiana officials announced the funding Friday for the Harmony Way Bridge, which runs between New Harmony, Indiana, and White County, Illinois. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that while there’s no timeline for reopening the span, the New Harmony-Wabash River Bridge Authority says the funding is “seed money” that represents a critical step toward repairing and reopening the bridge.
EVANSVILLE POLICE SHOOTING
Man fatally shot by Evansville police over weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a southern Indiana man was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend after refusing to drop a handgun.The shooting happened Saturday after officers were called to an Evansville apartment complex to check on a man who was threatening suicide. Evansville police say the arriving officers were immediately confronted by the armed man who didn't follow several commands to drop the weapon.Authorities identified the man who died as 57-year-old Brian Mullen of Evansville.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-SPENDING DECISIONS
Indiana AG faces spending scrutiny as groping case nears end
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office. After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office. But The Journal Gazette reports Hill doesn't spend much time at that Indianapolis office. Instead, he’s used taxpayer dollars on a satellite office in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart, where he lives. No other Indiana state officeholder has a second office elsewhere.