Nick Rodman’s son and UofL’s Tutu Atwell become best friends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cards Football team gained another forever fan this week. They invited Mason Rodman to a practice.
Mason is the son of LMPD officer Nick Rodman, who died in the line of duty during a chase. Now, Mason is the biggest Cards fan in town.
UofL player Tutu Atwell called Mason the other day and told him he wanted them to meet. Mason was invited to a practice where he gave Atwell one of his father’s coins and a Thin Blue Line bracelet.
Mason got to play with the team, and run drills before he had the players trying to keep hula-hoops around their waists. His sister, Ellie, also joined in on the fun.
Nick was a huge Cards fan. He had season tickets and the Rodman family tailgated before every game.
To say Nick loved the Cards is an understatement, but Mason may now have his dad beat.
Atwell is Mason’s favorite player. Now, he’s his new best friend, Nick’s wife Ashley said.
“I wish so much for so many reasons that Nick was here,” Ashley wrote. “I will never forget Mason’s first Louisville football game at 6-months-old and how pumped Nick was to take him to the game.”
“I will never forget how much he couldn’t wait to take Ellie to her first game. So devastating that he never got to. He would be so proud of our little Cardinal babies.”
