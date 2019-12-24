Ohio Attorney General issues endangered child alert for missing Port Clinton teen

(WTVG) - UPDATE: The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has issued an endangered child alert for Harley Dilly, the missing 14-year-old in Port Clinton.
The alert indicates authorities are concerned for his safety.
Port Clinton Police are still searching for a youth who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
Harley Dilley was last seen Friday, leaving for school around 7 a.m. According to school officials, he never arrived at school. He was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket, and black tennis shoes.
According to police, an extensive search of Port Clinton was done Sunday and the investigation does not indicate foul play at this time.
There was also a search party for the youth organized for Monday morning, setting off from City Park.
According to a Facebook post from the Port Clinton Police Department, officers are continuing to investigate all leads relating to the disappearance. They are also asking for the public to stop spreading rumors.
