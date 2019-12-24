Pedestrian struck near Dixie Hwy and Flowervale Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle and injured near Valley Station in Louisville on Monday evening.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirms emergency crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Flowervale Lane at about 7:45 p.m.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was trying to cross Dixie Highway and was hit by a driver, who stopped. The driver will not face criminal charges.
The victim was brought to UofL Hospital and is being treated for their injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.
