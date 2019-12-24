Report: More women are in medical school than men right now

(WAVE) – For the first time, more women than men are going to medical school.
A new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges found in 2019, 50.5 percent of medical students were women: 46,878 to be exact.
The increase is part of a trend that has been growing in the last 10 years.
In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors by 64 percent to 36 percent, but that could be changing, too. An AthenaHealth survey found 80 percent of older doctors are men, but 60 percent of doctors under 35 are women.
