Scan as you shop: Smart grocery carts could push out the check-out line

(WAVE) - Smart shopping carts could become the solution to avoiding long waits in the check-out line during your grocery run.
CNN Business reports that several companies, from startups to retail giants like Amazon, are building versions of smart shopping carts, which would allow shoppers to scan their items as they go.
Line? What line?
They feature built-in scales to weigh produce bought by the pound, cameras, and sensors. The artificial intelligence mechanisms in the cart then tell it what you’re strolling around with, and once shoppers exit the store with the cart, your card or bank account is charged for the items inside.
Caper, Veeve, and Amazon are just a few of the businesses testing their AI carts in select stores.
