Sources: Bevin under FBI Probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky's former governor has found himself at the center of an FBI probe.
Sources tell WAVE 3 News the Federal Bureau of Investigations officially opened an investigation into Matt Bevin about two weeks ago. They also said agents called State Representative Chris Harris inquiring about Bevin's pardons.
The pardons became an instant source of controversy, with legislators like Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Harris calling for an investigation.
"We think a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general will remove the suspicion of politics and give us an answer as to whether these pardons were done in an appropriate manner," McGarvey said during a press conference earlier this month.
The list of those given a pardon includes a child rapist and Patrick Baker, who was once convicted of murder. It was Baker's family who is accused of hosting a campaign fundraiser which raised more than $20,000 for Bevin.
That added fuel to the fire.
"The balance in your bank account cannot determine your access to justice," McGarvey said.
Tuesday, he told WAVE 3 News he was happy about an FBI probe.
“Public corruption is a serious crime,” he said. “We have to investigate whether Governor Bevin did anything wrong because the circumstances surrounding the pardons show political favoritism.”
Criticism of the more than 600 pardons came fast and from every direction.
"Honestly, I don't approve," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
But the sister of the man Baker was convicted of killing had sharper words for Bevin.
"He's pathetic," Melinda Mills said. "We have nothing for him, and he can rot in hell. I would love to meet him in person to tell him that."
Bevin could not be reached for comment.
