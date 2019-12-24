Two Southern Indiana judges reinstated after suspension due to Indianapolis fight

Judge Andrew Adams of Clark Circuit Court 1 was suspended for 60 days without pay. Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell and Judge Bradley Jacobs of Clark Circuit Court 2 were each suspended for 30 days. (Source: Adams and Jacobs - Indiana Supreme Court, Bell - News and Tribune)
By Dustin Vogt | December 23, 2019 at 9:43 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 9:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of three Southern Indiana judges, suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court in connection to an incident in May that left two injured, have been reinstated Monday.

Judge Bradley Jacobs of Clark Circuit Court 2 and Crawford Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell were each suspended for 30 days without pay. Judge Andrew Adams of Clark Circuit Court 1 was suspended for 60 days.

Adams and Jacobs were shot during an altercation with two men at a downtown Indianapolis White Castle May 1st. Judge Adams was indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on seven charges, and pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury on September 9th. The other six counts were dismissed.

