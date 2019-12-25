Brown Hotel hosts Christmas day feasts in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families who didn’t feel like cooking on Christmas Day could head to the Brown Hotel, where a Christmas feast was prepared at the hotel’s two restaurants.
The restaurants featured festive menus created by chefs de cuisine Arkan Bajalani and Dustin Willett.
J. Graham’s Cafe celebrated the theme of “The Magic of Christmas on 4th Street” with a holiday buffet featuring charred asparagus, shrimp jambalaya, roast turkey and hand-carved teres major steak. Breakfast waffles and casseroles were also served.
The English Grill offered up a seafood bar with shrimp, crab claws, and smoked salmon. Both restaurants offered classic holiday deserts such as Brown’s famous bread pudding and holiday patisserie creations from pastry chef Kimberly Maxey.
The holiday dinners have been an annual tradition since 1923.
