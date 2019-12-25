Eat your pet’s face! These cookie cutters are made to look just like your fur baby

(WAVE) – An Etsy shop owner is making it possible for pet owners to make cookies that look just like their furry children!
Insider reports that Baker’s Street Cutters’ designer uses a buyers’ photo of their pet to create a 3D cookie cutter in their likeness, and yes, they can be used to make homemade dog treats, too!
What dog wouldn’t want to eat its own face?
The custom cookie cutters at $27 and previews are available for buyers before they are shipped.
If you don’t have a pet, Baker’s Street Cutters also offers custom-made human face cookie cutters, because that’s not creepy at all.
