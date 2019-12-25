Eat your pet’s face! These cookie cutters are made to look just like your fur baby

Why wouldn’t you want to eat your own pet's face? (Source: Baker's Street Cutters/Etsy)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 25, 2019 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 3:18 PM

(WAVE) – An Etsy shop owner is making it possible for pet owners to make cookies that look just like their furry children!

These cookie cutters make it possible to bake treats that look just like your furry children! (Source: Baker's Street Cutters/Etsy)

Insider reports that Baker’s Street Cutters’ designer uses a buyers’ photo of their pet to create a 3D cookie cutter in their likeness, and yes, they can be used to make homemade dog treats, too!

What dog wouldn’t want to eat its own face?

The custom cookie cutters at $27 and previews are available for buyers before they are shipped.

If you don’t have a pet, Baker’s Street Cutters also offers custom-made human face cookie cutters, because that’s not creepy at all.

