Eclipse with a ‘ring of fire’ to light up sky after Christmas
This is the final eclipse of 2019 and unfortunately, North America won't see it. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri | December 25, 2019 at 4:03 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 4:03 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - North America won’t see any of it, but the final eclipse of 2019 is set to happen the day after Christmas according to Space.com, and it will have a burning ‘ring of fire’ to go along with it.

The eclipse isn’t actually burning, of course; the new moon will cover the sun which produces a ‘fire’ around the moon.

The Eastern Hemisphere will get to see it in all of its burning glory, including parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

