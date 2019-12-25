Eclipse with a ‘ring of fire’ to light up sky after Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - North America won’t see any of it, but the final eclipse of 2019 is set to happen the day after Christmas according to Space.com, and it will have a burning ‘ring of fire’ to go along with it.
The eclipse isn’t actually burning, of course; the new moon will cover the sun which produces a ‘fire’ around the moon.
The Eastern Hemisphere will get to see it in all of its burning glory, including parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
