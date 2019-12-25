FORECAST: Make outdoor plans! Near-record highs on Christmas Day

- Patchy fog Christmas morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are moving through this evening as expected, but patchy fog will be developing by early Christmas morning. Rudolph will need his bright red nose to see through the fog in some areas!
Lows will be in the 30s as you’re waking up.
Christmas morning’s patchy fog will mix out by lunchtime, leaving us with a very warm and partly sunny afternoon. Highs will creep close to the Christmas Day record of 68° from 1893, but that ultimately depends on cloud cover and the morning fog.
By the evening on Wednesday, we’ll increase the cloud cover a bit more, which will keep low temperatures from getting much below 50 degrees by Thursday morning.
The abnormal warmth remains on Thursday as Kwanzaa begins. Highs will max out in the low to mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.
